Nebo and the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Are the Perfect Match for Professional Note-Taking Worldwide

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the most advanced app for professional note-taking, MyScript today announced that Nebo will be pre-installed on every HUAWEI MatePad Pro during its worldwide release — a combination which creates the perfect productivity companion for any professional workflow.

Nebo is available now for iPad, Android and Windows.

Nebo has received critical acclaim worldwide for empowering users with seamless integration of handwritten notes into the digital world. With just a few taps and strokes, Nebo lets users create and interact with handwritten, typed or dictated notes and a powerful digital interface enhances the value of these notes with easy manipulation and transformation, conversion and fast searching (including searching handwritten notes).

The award-winning app, Nebo, has now found the perfect match in the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, the highest screen-to-body ratio tablet in the world, allowing users to use intuitive gestures on the 10.8-inch QHD IPS display to create, convert and edit notes, whilst the Kirin 990 flagship chipset effortlessly powers MyScript Interactive Ink, a powerful handwriting recognition and ink management engine offering unparalleled accuracy in 65+ languages.

The all-new HUAWEI M-Pencil with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, compatible with HUAWEI MatePad Pro, offers precise handwriting input, and coupled with the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard Case users have the flexibility to leverage Nebo's powerful note-taking tools whatever the situation.

"Our aim when creating Nebo was to seamlessly bridge the gap between natural handwriting and digital applications," commented MyScript Chief Strategy Officer Denis Manceau. "The HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the perfect match for allowing users to leverage the power of Nebo note-taking using either keyboard or pen."

For more information, visit https://www.nebo.app.

