Nebo Expands Headquarters With Relocation To Atlanta's Historic Adair Park

ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebo, a human-centered agency built for the digital age, announced it has moved its Atlanta headquarters from West Midtown to Adair Park. The agency has relocated to The MET , a 1.1 million square foot mixed-use development designed to be a place where creators thrive.

Nebo signed a 10-year lease for the office, which will accommodate for the agency's planned growth. The raw space allowed the team to custom design the interior to align with the company's entrepreneurial spirit and creative culture. The new location is conveniently located across from the West End MARTA Station - allowing for easy access to public transit for employees and visitors.

"From the time it was originally built in 1914 by co-founder of the Coca-Cola Company, Asa Candler, The MET has served as an iconic part of local history," said Adam Harrell, co-founder of Nebo. "With its recent redevelopment into an innovative community where creators can flourish, The MET will also play an important role in the city's future. We're thrilled to now be among other forward-thinking entrepreneurs and artisans and become a real part of this historic neighborhood."

The development was redesigned to attract local businesses, technology and design innovators as well as artists. It also boasts ample areas reserved for restaurants, retailers and event spaces.

"Our ultimate vision for The MET is to create a collaborative space that will serve as a cultural hub within our city," said David Yankey, Director at Carter who manages leasing efforts for The MET. "We want to empower local businesses and artists to prosper in a community centered on innovation. Nebo's relocation to The MET aligns perfectly with that vision."

The agency's move supports its history of calling home to thriving intown neighborhoods that are quickly gaining popularity with local residents, creators and businesses.

"When we first moved from our original location in the heart of downtown to West Midtown, we saw the community as a true convergence of art and technology. Over the years, the area grew and evolved - just as we as an agency did the same," said Brian Easter, co-founder of Nebo. "As we outgrew our existing space, we wanted to move to a location with that same vibrant energy we have embraced over the years. We wanted to find a new home where our creativity could thrive while also being in an emerging area of the city we love. The MET provides that perfect combination of innovation and rich Atlanta history."

Since it was started in 2004, Nebo has held a strong connection to the city of Atlanta. The agency works with many established, locally-based brands and institutions. Giving back is also central to Nebo's philosophy, and many of the agency's pro-bono efforts have focused on supporting community-based initiatives, such as Build the BeltLine on behalf of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, Frazer Center and Year of the Boulevard. Nebo also created, launched and continues to support the Choose ATL campaign . This move reinforces the agency's continued involvement with key local organizations and programs that drive progress for the city.

