Nebraska Attorney David Domina Named to The Best Lawyers in America 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Domina is more than a trial lawyer; he's a legal surgeon for whom courtrooms across the country have become his operating theaters. Founder of Domina Law Group, a civil trial practice based in Omaha, Domina has spent decades litigating for clients in a range of complex cases involving some of the world's largest corporations and controversial topics.

His firm's record of success – over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements and counting – speaks volumes about his work and leadership, as does his continued recognition by some of the most respected professional organizations – including his most recent inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2020.

Domina Earned 13th Best Lawyers Selection

With his inclusion in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers, Domina solidifies his stature as a respected advocate whose varied and voluminous achievements are virtually unprecedented. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Domina has cultivated a legacy of remarkable victories and accomplishments. For example, Domina has:

Won a $1+ billion jury verdict, and successfully defended criminal capital cases – feats few lawyers achieve independently. Nearly none have done both.

Tried complex civil and criminal cases – from class actions and commercial claims / business torts to serious injury, wrongful death, and product liability – in 43 of 50 U.S. states.

Litigated more than a thousand lawsuits, and has tried more than 350 to jury verdict, which is believed to be the most civil jury verdicts for any Plaintiff's lawyer.

Spearheaded major litigation, including class actions and mass torts involving Roundup cancer claims, the Keystone XL Pipeline, the opioid industry, Nelnet student loans, Syngenta corn litigation, and more.

Domina's success in the courtroom has translated into widespread respect among his professional colleagues and the diverse clientele he serves, from wronged individuals, families, Midwest communities, farmers and ranchers nationwide, Native American tribes, and many more. It's a large reason why he's excelled in Best Lawyers' peer-review selection process time and time again.

A prolific public speaker and legal lecturer, Domina has served in a number of capacities for community organizations, volunteered thousands of hours to pro bono services in capital criminal defense and other matters, served as an expert witness, and authored numerous published works.

He continues to fight for the everyday citizen, the injured, and the wronged, and leverages his experience to level the playing field with corporations that prioritize profits over people, and work so desperately to evade accountability for the civil wrongs they've committed.

David Domina is Founder of Domina Law Group, a Civil Trial Law Firm in Omaha which represents clients across Nebraska, the Mid-West, and the United States. Since 1975, Domina has led the firm toward more than $2 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients, as well as high-profile landmark rulings that have changed laws and lives. More information can be found at www.dominalaw.com.

