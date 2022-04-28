Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters Proudly Endorse Bob Evnen for Secretary of State

First-of-its-kind endorsement for fire fighters in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters Association (NPFFA) is proud to announce our first-of-its-kind endorsement for Bob Evnen for Nebraska Secretary of State. Representing over 1,400 professional fire fighters and paramedics across the state, the NPFFA is the voice of public safety in Nebraska.

Jared Stockwell, Communications Director for the NPFFA, said, "The NPFFA choose to get involved and support Bob Evnen for Secretary of State because of his experience and record in keeping our elections secure, free and open. During the pandemic, as Secretary of State, Bob developed systems for voters in Nebraska to continue to exercise their rights as free citizens to vote while working with community health experts and public safety leaders to ensure the process was as safe as possible."

Evnen worked with the Unicameral to increase security measures around all voting drop boxes, the NPFFA said. He helped to cultivate and build relationships and promoted Nebraska as second to none. Firefighters find Evnen to be a leader with integrity, who stays calm and communicates well – all attributes of a leader.

"Bob Evnen is a leader we need in Nebraska," Stockwell added. "He has the integrity, judgment, and experience to serve Nebraskans well and has earned the support and endorsement of your Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters. Join us and vote to re-elect Bob Evnen for Secretary of State."

CONTACT: Jared Stockwell, Communication Director, Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters Association, [email protected], 308.380.8064.

SOURCE Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters Association