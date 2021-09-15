Nebraska Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).

Last year, Governor Ricketts, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, the Governor cites that Nebraska ranks third in the nation for power grid reliability. Additionally, he notes that the Cornhusker State obtained 51 percent of its in-state electricity net generation from coal, 24 percent from wind, and 17 percent from nuclear power in 2020.

"Thank you, Governor Ricketts for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Nebraska's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Nebraska as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"Nebraska believes in reliable, affordable, and clean forms of energy," wrote Governor Ricketts in his proclamation. "Wind is responsible for a significant portion of the state's renewable electricity generation, with more than 1,000 wind turbines and more than 2,100 MW of installed utility-scale capacity."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions