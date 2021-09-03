Nebraska Youth to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students participating with the Nebraska 4-H will have an opportunity next week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The call will air live at 1:40 p.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 13, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will answer prerecorded video questions from participants in the Nebraska 4-H's youth development activities. In Nebraska, 140,000 young people are engaged with 4-H. The call from the space station is part of a 4-H initiative to develop college and career readiness skills through STEM learning opportunities.

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering it should contact Tracy Pracheil at 402-643-1778 or [email protected].

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory can communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will return astronauts to the Moon in preparation for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

