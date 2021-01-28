Nebraskans Prep for Virtual Celebrations as Governor Ricketts Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Nebraska School Choice Week"

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, the last week of January is being recognized as Nebraska School Choice Week by the state's governor. Gov. Pete Ricketts has officially proclaimed Jan. 24-Jan. 30 to be Nebraska School Choice Week, joining more than 20 governors and hundreds of city, county, and town leaders who have issued similar proclamations so far.

School Choice Week, in Nebraska and nationwide, seeks to raise awareness about opportunity in K-12 education and shine a positive light on great schools of all types: traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online and homeschool.

This year the celebration is entirely virtual, and Nebraska parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 171 virtual or at-home activities. These events may be as large as a virtual multi-school fair or as simple as a family decorating placards about why they are grateful for choice. All activities aim to spark conversations about how different educational choices meet families' needs and help kids succeed.

"Nebraska families can use this Week to celebrate the educational options and achievements that have already changed children's lives, and to speak up for the options they are still waiting for," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. Ricketts for his proclamation and to Nebraskans for joining the National School Choice Week celebration."

