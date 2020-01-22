Nebulizer (Jet, Mesh, Ultrasonic) Market Insights & Projections to 2026: Mesh Nebulizers Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nebulizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Jet, Mesh, Ultrasonic), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Emergency Centers & Home Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nebulizer market size is expected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare, and rising geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth.



Home healthcare devices have been gaining popularity in recent years. Miniaturization of products and technological advancements are boosting the adoption of home healthcare devices. Furthermore, growing geriatric population, high incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, and need to curb healthcare expenditure are expected to be some of the high-impact rendering drivers for nebulizer market.



Home healthcare is a cost-effective alternative to expensive hospital stays, which is expected to boost the nebulizer market. Easy availability of compact nebulizers that are ideal for home use coupled with technological innovations to reduce the sound and to improve their functionality are increasing their adoption in home healthcare.



Rising geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to increase the usage of respiratory care devices over the forecast period. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global elderly population is expected to increase from 841.0 million in 2014 to more than 2.0 billion in 2050. Elderly people are susceptible to respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and sleep apnea, thus rise in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, pneumatic nebulizer segment led the nebulizer market in 2018. Factors such as high prevalence of respiratory disorders in aging population are expected to boost the demand

Mesh nebulizer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population across the globe and preference for home healthcare are expected to surge the segment growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitals and clinics coupled with rising healthcare expenditure

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitals and clinics coupled with rising healthcare expenditure Prominent market players are Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI Pharma, and Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. These players are adopting strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Nebulizer Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4. User Perspective Analysis

3.4.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2. Market influencer analysis

3.5. List of Key End-users, by Region/by Country/by Type

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Reimbursement framework

3.6.2. Standards & compliances

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases

3.7.1.2. Increasing demand for home healthcare devices

3.7.1.3. Increasing global geriatric population

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. Drug loss during drug delivery

3.7.3. Industry challenges

3.7.3.1. Harmful effects of the respiratory devices on neonates

3.8. Nebulizer: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1. Supplier power: (Moderate): Presence of various major raw material suppliers

3.8.1.2. Buyer power: (Moderate): Existence of insurance agencies focusing on cost reduction is expected to result in the consolidation

3.8.1.3. Substitution threat: (Moderate): Introduction of technological advanced products

3.8.1.4. Threat from new entrant: (Moderate): Complying with various regulatory bodies

3.8.1.5. Competitive rivalry: (High): Dominated by few major players

3.8.2. PESTEL analysis

3.8.2.1. Political Landscape

3.8.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3. Social Landscape

3.8.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.8.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.8.3.1. Joint ventures

3.8.3.2. Mergers & acquisitions

3.8.3.3. Licensing & partnership

3.8.3.4. Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5. Strategic divestments

3.8.4. Market entry strategies



Chapter 4. Nebulizer Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Nebulizer Market, by Type, 2015 to 2026

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.5.1. Pneumatic

4.5.1.1. Standalone

4.5.1.2. PorTable

4.5.2. Mesh

4.5.3. Ultrasonic

4.5.3.1. Standalone

4.5.3.2. PorTable



Chapter 5. Nebulizer Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Regional Market Dashboard

5.4. Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

5.5. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 6. Nebulizer Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.5. Key customers

6.6. Key company market share analysis, 2018

6.7. Public Companies

6.7.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

6.7.2. Company market share/ranking, by region

6.7.3. Competitive dashboard analysis

6.7.4. Market differentiators

6.7.5. Synergy analysis: Major deals & strategic alliances

6.8. Private Companies

6.8.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

6.8.2. Funding outlook (Optional)

6.8.3. Regional network map

6.8.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

6.9. Supplier Ranking

6.10. Key Companies Profiled



Omron Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PARI Pharma

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies

Medline Industries, Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nzol2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

