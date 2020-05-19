Nebulizers' Demand Grows as Coronavirus Cases Rise, TBRC Report Suggests

LONDON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for nebulizers. There has been an increased use of albuterol inhalers in hospitals for COVID-19 and suspected COVID-19 patients to help with respiratory issues. This is mainly because respiratory viruses are the most common trigger for asthma exacerbations. The global nebulizers market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2019 to about $1.7 billion in 2020, as these devices are used for respiratory infection treatment including mild Covid-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.3 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% through 2023.

The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The sales consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of breath actuated and vented pneumatic nebulizers, portable and standalone ultrasonic nebulizers, and static and vibrating type mesh nebulizers.

Nebulizers Market Growth Driven By Geriatric Population

Rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. As of 2018, 125 million people are aged 80 years or older. In the United States, according to the Population Reference Bureau report, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory diseases such as COPD, sleep apnea, and the recent pandemic COVID-19, for many factors including gradual decline of immune function. Therefore, rise in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.

Adoption Of Advanced Novel Nebulizers

To overcome the challenges of existing nebulizers, advanced novel nebulizers are coming into existence. The technologically advanced nebulizers including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery. For instance, the advanced and efficient vibrating mesh nebulizer has an electronic indicator that shows when the patient is breathing appropriately and only then, it releases the dose. A vibrating mesh nebulizer coupled with an adaptive aerosol delivery software adjusts the aerosol emission based on the breathing pattern of the patient, which reduces drug loss and increases the inhaled mass. The latest and advanced nebulizers increase the output rate which in turn will decrease the administration time.

Advanced Novel Nebulizers Reduce Drug Wastage

Nebulizer therapy requires a device that repeatedly and quickly delivers sufficient drug with minimal wastage, to the site of action. However, during nebulization, an aerosol with a small particle size is inhaled or delivered to the site of action while large particles return to the reservoir feeding tube. Also, some drug aerosols settle on the walls of the baffle. This drug is retained within the nebulizer, (also called as residual drug or dead volume) or released into the environment during expiration. This results in drug wastage. Drug wastage during exhalation is therefore challenging the growth of the nebulizer market. However, the development of technically advanced novel nebulizers is expected to reduce drug wastage and improve delivery efficacy.

