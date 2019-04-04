NEC and Ceragon Collaborate to Expand 5G Wireless Backhaul Business Globally

TOKYO and LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (NEC) (TSE: 6701) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Ceragon) (NASDAQ: CRNT) today announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to further expand their global wireless backhaul business footprint.

With the increased pace of 5G deployments, networks are becoming more sophisticated and complex, requiring advanced wireless backhaul solutions that resolve 5G network challenges by enhancing network intelligence and simplifying network rollouts. The agreement calls for a development program, wherein the companies will leverage both parties' rich experience and unique capabilities in microwave and millimeter-wave communications, to develop advanced technologies which will further accelerate innovation and deliver premium cutting-edge solutions for 5G wireless backhaul. NEC and Ceragon will each provide their own differentiated solutions based on these advanced technologies.

"NEC and Ceragon will collaborate to further develop and provide more attractive technologies for communications service providers," said Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. "NEC has more than 80 years of experience in the microwave radio market, and this partnership is one part of NEC's long-term commitment to and strategy for the market. It will help NEC to continue to grow as a global leader in the wireless backhaul business," he added.

"This collaboration reaffirms Ceragon's commitment to continue aggressively developing next generation technologies," said Ira Palti, President & CEO of Ceragon Networks. "The agreement will allow Ceragon to increase its market leadership by spearheading innovation that delivers elite technological advancements in the 5G wireless backhaul market, allowing service providers to stay well ahead of the curve."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

