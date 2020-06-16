NECA Announces Plans for 2020 Convention and Trade Show

BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) today announced the 2020 Convention and Trade Show will take place entirely online October 5–7, featuring brand-new virtual experiences. McCormick Place in Chicago, the planned site for the 2020 Convention, informed NECA that it does not have approval at this time to hold the event, and the association is adjusting accordingly.

The virtual event will maintain its traditional dynamic speakers and educational opportunities, but has been adjusted to meet the evolving requirements demanded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The NECA Convention and Trade Show is the industry's hallmark event. It is important we continue to provide the best education, the latest offerings in innovation, and continue cultivating the sense of community within the industry that our organization has always provided," said NECA CEO David Long. "For that reason, NECA 2020 Live will utilize the latest technology to bring the convention and show to contractors across America."

NECA 2020 Live will feature inspiring keynote addresses from NECA 2020 host and emcee David Meade and Paralympic gold medalist Victoria Arlen, as well as a fire side chat with Industry Leaders and dozens of educational sessions. NECA is excited about working with their industry leading exhibitors to bring the latest electrical and telecommunications products to the industry. All events will be streamed online for attendees. The inaugural NECA Apprentice Challenge is postponed while the NECA Safety Professionals Conference will now be hosted as a virtual event later in 2020.

"While this convention and trade show will be different than any other we have hosted, we are excited about the opportunity to provide the industry with the most innovative, forward-thinking and premier electrical contracting event of the year," said Long.

Registration for the NECA 2020 Live opens early July, 2020.

Visit www.necaconvention.org or www.necanet.org to stay in the know on all NECA 2020 Live updates.

