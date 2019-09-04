NECA Convention Celebrates Rosendin Electric's 100th Anniversary

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas celebrates Rosendin Electric's 100th anniversary.

Headed by NECA Interim President Larry Beltramo, Rosendin's president and chief operating officer, Rosendin's 100th anniversary press release details its history as one of the nation's largest employee-owned electrical contractors founded in 1919 in San Jose, California.

With $2+ billion revenue, 6000 employees and 15 regional offices nationwide, Rosendin emphasizes its people-focused culture and growth in specialty services. Prominent Rosendin Las Vegas projects include Terminal 3 (T3) at McCarran International Airport, MGM CityCenter and The Cosmopolitan.

"Facing a critical skilled workforce shortage, we continue to offer well-paying, steady careers without the college debt and paid apprenticeships," said Ron Clarkson, division manager, Rosendin Electric Network Services with electrical contracting in his genes—both his great grandfather and his grandfather were electricians.

Clarkson discovered a 1919 electric company print ad in a WWI military box offering jobs and job training as an electrical expert with salaries of $2,500 to $10,000 a year. Rosendin President and COO Beltramo, a San Jose, California native, started as a company laborer and completed his electrical apprenticeship in San Mateo, California.

Located in Booth 1360, Rosendin will be one of 300 exhibitors at NECA 2019, the electrical construction industry's largest annual trade show running Sept. 14-17 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center offering expanded education, training and unmatched networking. The latest survey shows that 68% of attendees purchase new products, and 66% do not attend any other trade show.

NECA 2019 is open to all electrical professionals, including nonmembers. Free trade show admission: go to Attendee Registration and use code 19EXH.

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. For more information, go to www.necanet.org .

