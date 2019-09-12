NECA Convention Electrifies Fast-Changing Industry

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Convention & Trade Show running September 14-17 in Las Vegas features mavericks in a fast-changing industry.

"Electrical contractors' roles are rapidly changing in design and specification, with a high influence in brand selection and growth outside of traditional electrical work," said NECA CEO David Long, whose industry battles a critical workforce shortage offering paid apprenticeships for steady careers without the college debt.

Located at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, top highlights include:

- Saturday, Sept. 14: ELECTRI International/NECA Green Energy Challenge, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Three NECA Student Chapter team finalists compete: Iowa State University, Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Toronto created energy retrofits for a community facility

- Sunday, Sept. 15: Zappos CEO and Author Tony Hsieh, 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Zappos CEO and author sold LinkExchange to Microsoft for $265M at age 24 and leads the Downtown Project (DTP) to revitalize Las Vegas

- Sunday, Sept. 15: "This Old House" star Richard Tretheway, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The show's plumbing and heating expert appears in the State Farm Insurance Booth #3239

- Monday, Sept. 16: John Ondrasik, singer and songwriter, Five for Fighting, 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

This Grammy-nominated musician has raised funds for Autism Speaks, et al and performs for the USO

- Tuesday, Sept. 17: First Woman Thunderbird Pilot Nicole Malachowski, 1:15 p.m. – 2: 30 p.m.

The Air Force combat veteran overcame a neurological tick-borne illness that left her unable to walk and speak intelligibly

- Tuesday, Sept. 17: Women in NECA (WIN) + Future Leaders Roundtable, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.:

New efforts to encourage women to help battle the skilled workforce shortage from paid electrical apprentices to leadership roles

- Free Trade Show: The industry's number one marketplace features approximately 300 exhibitors

- TECHTOPIA Pavilion: Booth #2469 demonstrates new construction technology including 3D/4D/5D printing, 5G networks, AR/VR, BIM, drones, Power over Ethernet (PoE), lean construction, prefab construction, robotics, systems integration and more

- Showstopper Awards Showcase: ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR magazine's annual awards honor the most innovative new products featuring 180+ new industry products and services

- Product Presentation Theater: ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR magazine's features new products with the full schedule here

- New Expanded Trade Show Education: Includes new leadership workshops, a new Technology Systems Integration Classroom to navigate the low voltage market and extensive technical workshops

- Rosendin Electric's 100th Anniversary: Celebrating the milestone; Las Vegas projects

NECA 2019 is open to all electrical professionals, including nonmembers. Free trade show admission: go to Attendee Registration using code 19EXH.

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. For more information, go to www.necanet.org.

