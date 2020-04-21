NECA Hosts Safety Stand Down For COVID-19

"I'm proud to say that our contractors put safety first every day," said NECA CEO David Long. "A safety stand down is an inventive way of bringing the jobsite together to renew that focus, particularly in trying times like these."

Participants of the stand down are invited to talk about their own experiences and ask questions about such things as proper use of personal protective equipment and how to effectively follow social distancing recommendations. Companies will review safety programs and policies to ensure all workers are protected.

"Electrical contractors continue to work each day on essential construction and infrastructure projects," said Long. "Without our skilled and dedicated work force, our industry could not survive, let alone thrive."

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States.

