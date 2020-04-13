NECA Launches Educational Advancement Research Network (EARN)

BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) today announced the launch of the Educational Advancement Research Network (EARN), which connects individuals in the electrical construction industry with higher educational institutions for degree and certificate programs. The programs are hosted entirely online, allowing learners to progress on their own timeline.

"While our industry depends on hands-on skills like bending conduit and pulling wire, this program allows our contractors to advance further, with learning opportunities in project management, business administration, marketing, accounting, and human resources, among others," said NECA CEO David Long.

The program is designed to give thousands of employees in the electrical contracting industry – from workers in the field to the front office – access to a strategic network of online education and training courses hosted by accredited colleges and universities. Many programs are offered on-demand and individuals can start taking classes right away.

NECA has initially partnered with Brandman University, Louisiana State University Online, and Oakland City University, offering a total of 17 certificate programs, with some providing additional college credits. The programs are curated specifically for individuals in electrical construction firms, allowing NECA members to offer opportunities for employees to grow, and for individuals to proactively expand their knowledge.

"We have carefully selected institutions that have a proven track record of delivering quality online education," said Long. "We're very proud to offer a program that will allow the many dedicated electrical contracting employees across the country build their own career path on their own timeline."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

