NECA Student Chapter Teams Compete in Green Energy Challenge

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three student chapter team finalists from the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) will compete in the ELECTRI International/NECA 2019 Green Energy Challenge during the 2019 NECA Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas.

Chosen from hundreds of entries, returning 2014-2018 winner Iowa State University will run against teams from Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Toronto.

The three finalist teams will be judged during their oral project presentations on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

"Our student teams demonstrate ingenuity and excitement for sustainable practices, especially important facing a critical skilled workforce shortage," said NECA CEO David Long.

This year's teams were challenged to conduct an energy audit of an existing building and explore energy retrofits for the facility to achieve Net-Zero Energy (NZE) consumption. For the community service requirement, student teams must create a volunteer plan of interaction and volunteer their time to benefit the organization's mission.

The Illinois Institute of Technology team is working with Provident Hospital of Cook County established in 1891, the first African-American owned and operated hospital in America.

The Iowa State University team is working with Heartland Senior Services in Ames, Iowa, providing life-enriching opportunities for older adults during the day.

The University of Toronto team is designing net-zero energy retrofits for Toronto's Armour Heights Presbyterian Church and volunteering in their programs to give back to the community.

NECA 2019 is open to all electrical professionals, including nonmembers. For free trade show admission, go to Attendee Registration and use code 19EXH.

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. For more information, go to www.necanet.org.

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association

Related Links

https://www.necanet.org

