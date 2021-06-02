nect WORLD Partners With Truphone to Bring eSIM Technology to Its Offering

BOULDER, Colo., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truphone announces its partnership with nect WORLD — bringing state-of-the-art eSIM technology to its new nect MODEM product using built-in M2M eSIM chips and Truphone's connectivity solution: Truphone Connect.



nect MODEM is nect WORLD's solution for providing its customers with portable wireless internet. With nect MODEM, users get an all-in-one pocket WiFi solution for secure and reliable internet anywhere. As a USB VPN modem hotspot, nect MODEM delivers fast data to a user's laptop, ensures secure connection, and shares internet with up to 10 other devices.



nect MODEM is not just a piece of hardware, however. It also runs via a dedicated web app. From today, this application will be powered by Truphone Connect, Truphone's platform for enabling companies to bundle its connectivity and eSIM technology with their existing products. Utilising Truphone's global network, nect MODEM can seamlessly connect in more than 110 countries, including the US, Canada, and Europe.



Scott MacKenzie, Head of Product Management at Truphone said: "At Truphone, we've long since believed that the key to unlocking a more connected world is interoperability. That's how Truphone Connect was born. We built this technology from the ground up so that like-minded, forward-thinking companies like nect WORLD could share in our creation, and provide the same excellent service and seamless connection to their own customers."



Maryna Zaporozhets, CEO at nect WORLD added: "I am incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Truphone, an industry-leading company making the world more accessible through eSIM connectivity. Together with Truphone, we are working to erase the boundaries in global connection—creating an ecosystem that enables everyone to enjoy safe and reliable internet wherever they go."



About Truphone



Truphone believes that connectivity can be easier, smarter and more efficient. Since 2006, we have built state of the art SIM software, intuitive management platforms and a powerful global network to make this a reality.



Every day, our technicians engineer better connections between things, people and business to make the world smarter. Headquartered in London, we have 15 offices across four continents and continue to expand globally.

To learn more, visit www.truphone.com



About neсt WORLD



At nect WORLD, we are united by a singular passion: the freedom to work from anywhere. We ensure the best internet experience for business professionals and frequent travellers by providing them with a secure and reliable connection for their laptops.



We brought this vision to life through nect MODEM—a cellular USB modem with built-in VPN and hotspot functionality. It is not just hardware we created, though. nect MODEM is an easy-to-use portable device with a dedicated web app that makes it an all-in-one global connectivity solution for your workstation.



To learn more, visit nectmodem.com



