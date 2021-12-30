Nectar Bath Treats opens first store as part of international expansion

"Vegas is an international tourist destination, so we've always felt very connected to the global community," says Tom Taicher, CEO of Nectar Bath Treats. "We can't wait to bring our unparalleled retail experience to our fans in their home cities."

For Taicher, the new location represents a special homecoming. "Prior to WWII, my grandparents were based in Poland. They lost their home, family, and freedom. This new beginning is dedicated to their legacy."

The new Poland store is located at Legnicka 58, 54-204 Wrocław, Poland, within the Magnolia Park Mall. The store is 1,200 square feet and hosted a grand opening event with a red carpet.

ABOUT NECTAR BATH TREATS:

Nectar Bath Treats is an online and retail destination for joyful self-care and unique bath and body confections. Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Taicher, Nectar is committed to using simple, plant-based ingredients that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. Nectar aims to inspire positivity and happiness from hand-crafted and hand-painted bath and body treats that care for you and your family, to ingredients and processes that care for the planet, and business practices and environments that show employees respect and appreciation. Visit Nectar at one of their retail locations, or online at www.nectarusa.com.

Contact: Macie Rae Brady, Nectar Bath Treats, [email protected]

SOURCE Nectar Bath Treats