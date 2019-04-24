Nectar Named 2018 Fastest-Growing Online Retailer In North America By Internet Retailer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar was recognized as the fastest-growing e-commerce retailer in North America, according to Internet Retailer's 2019 Top 1000 Analysis Report. Sales for Nectar rose significantly throughout 2018 with an unparalleled 525 percent increase, reinforcing the company's consumer-first approach and strategy that leverages an intuitive e-commerce platform, performance-based marketing efforts and superior analytics.

These rankings came as part of the 2019 Top 1000 Analysis Report, which is based on an annual study by Internet Retailer's research team that collects more than 200 data points for each company in the rankings.

"The secret mattress story that needs to be told is how Nectar eclipsed the sales growth of every online company in North America," said Craig Schmeizer, Nectar Co-Founder. "We have transformed the customer experience by delivering against all their needs; designing superior products based on customer data at sharper price points."

Throughout the year, the brand remained at the forefront of consumer consciousness with several initiatives designed to increase its presence, market share and drive sales. This includes its award-winning "Make America Sleep Again" campaign which drove growth and awareness for the direct-to-consumer brand through digital advertising and Facebook campaigns, as well as securing a top spot on YouTube's 2018 TrueView for Action Ads Leaderboard.

Since launching in 2017, Nectar continues to expand its product assortment and offerings to its customers, including an assortment of weighted blankets, memory foam pillows, sheet sets and more.

About Nectar:

Rated the #1 fastest growing brand in the U.S., Nectar is a memory foam bed-in-a-box mattress designed for every kind of sleeper. With an industry-leading 365-night trial period and a Forever Warranty, Nectar provides the best sleep by combining recent advances in mattress and fabric technologies for optimal levels of firmness, coolness, breathability, and comfort. For more information, visit NectarSleep.com or nearly 1,000 stores nationwide.

SOURCE Nectar