Nectar's "Make America Sleep Again" Ad Campaign Goes Big, Reaches Top Spot on YouTube's 2018 TrueView For Action Ads Leaderboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Sleep , the fastest-growing e-commerce mattress company in the world, has landed a top spot on YouTube's 2018 'TrueView for Action' Advertising Leaderboard. Featuring ad campaigns with clickable elements that allow viewers the ability to directly take action while watching a video, this special edition of YouTube's Ad Leaderboard honors brands that have successfully executed a consumer call to action, measuring engagement clicks and conversions according to YouTube's proprietary algorithm.

Nectar Sleep launched the winning campaign Spring 2018. The brand went bold, capitalizing on buzzy political figures from Russia, the United States, and North Korea in a three-minute "Make America Sleep Again" video that has now garnered over 11 million views and is now ranked as the 4th top performing ad nationally.

Leveraging humor, the film depicted a witty "scientist" making arguments on several adverse effects resulting from a lack of sleep. Weighing the world leaders (depicted as caricature CGI-created brains) as examples of sleep-deprived individuals, the end result cross references their typically aggressive approach to one another in an almost-romantic light after everyone has quality sleep on a Nectar mattress.

"Getting viewers to interact with the video was our main goal when we developed this concept and decided to weave in current mainstream news themes, so we are exceptionally pleased that YouTube's TrueView for Action has recognized us for just that," said Nectar Sleep Co-Founder Craig Schmeizer. "We brought in some of the more recognizable global leaders because we felt they added great energy to the storytelling about the virtues of great sleep."

This video was the first in a series of creative advertisements to reach new and existing consumers. Later this fall, the company will launch another widespread campaign linking sleep and science featuring a world-renowned neuroscientist.

To view the winning film, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8r1F5lJgtOs

About Nectar Sleep:

Rated #1 by reviewers and called "perhaps the best mattress money can buy," Nectar – "The Most Comfortable Mattress"- is a better bed at the best price. Nectar was developed for every type of sleeper and arrives backed by the brand's Full Comfort Guarantee and Forever Warranty. Every mattress comes with a 365-Night Trial period, so users can fully experience the Nectar difference. Nectars super-premium materials and construction hold exclusive CertiPUR-US® certification. Over a hundred thousand sleepers and more than 20 mattress review sites think Nectar is truly "The Most Comfortable Mattress." To learn more about Nectar and their products, visit their website at http://nectarsleep.com/ .

