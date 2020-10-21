Ned Davis Research Model & Signal Partnerships Surpass $1 Billion in Assets Under Advisement

VENICE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ned Davis Research (NDR) today announced the success of NDR's Model & Signal Partnerships (NDR Investment Solutions) business surpassing the milestone of $1 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). The Model & Signal Partnerships business offers a diverse range of tactical allocation strategies that leverage NDR's 360o approach by combining indicators from various disciplines to help guide clients' investment decisions. As of October 31st, 2020, NDR Model & Signal Partnerships AUA stood at more than $1.2 billion, as reported by NDR's partners.

NDR Model & Signal Partnerships are currently offered as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unit investment trusts (UITs), managed accounts, and direct signal model manager agreements. The primary tactical strategies provided by Investment Solutions are: Dynamic Allocation Strategy, Global Allocation Strategy, Sector Allocation Strategy, and Fixed Income Allocation Strategy.

"Model & Signal Partnerships grew organically from the evolving needs of our wealth management and asset management clients who asked us how they could further leverage NDR's decades of data-driven models and indices," said Brian Sanborn, CFA, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management Solutions at Ned Davis Research. "These clients were looking for turnkey financial solutions, and we are thrilled to have partnered with them."

"I am incredibly proud of the work Brian and his team have done with the NDR Model & Signal Partnerships business," said Bashar AL-Rehany, Executive Chairman, Ned Davis Research. "It is particularly exciting to see the global nature of the clients who rely on NDR to help deliver their investment solutions, The work that we do through Model & Signal Partnerships helps our clients better serve their own clients, and that is a level of trust we are proud to have."

Current relationships for NDR Model & Signal Partnerships include C8 Technologies, Day Hagan Asset Management, GeoWealth, Guggenheim Investments, Kathrein Privatbank, VanEck, Vestmark, Inc., as well as others.

About Ned Davis Research (NDR)

NDR uses the weight of the evidence and a 360-degree approach to build up to market insights. When we say "evidence," we mean processing millions of data series to fuel a historical perspective, building proprietary indicators and models, and calming investors in a world full of bull/bear news hype and hysteria. We believe that no client is too big or too small to benefit from NDR's insights.

In 1980, Ned Davis founded a new investment research group based on his fundamental belief that making money is more important than being right. Today, we are widely recognized for concise commentary and unbiased views. NDR is headquartered in Venice, Florida, with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

