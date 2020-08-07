Ned Davis Research Provides Its World-leading Research to Interactive Brokers

VENICE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ned Davis Research (NDR), a global provider of independent investment-research solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), which makes its leading investment research available to Interactive Brokers' clients for the first time. IBKR clients can gain access to select NDR investment research here.

The distribution agreement enables investors to access NDR's proprietary investment research directly through the Interactive Brokers' portal. NDR's 360-degree investment research approach, combining both fundamental and technical analysis of the markets, is recognized by the world's leading financial institutions for its concise commentary and unbiased views.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Interactive Brokers to make our research available to their clients," said Amy Lubas, Director, Wealth Management and Advisory at NDR. "Our core focus is to help investors see the signals to stay with key market trends and avoid major mistakes. With that in mind, NDR's objective analysis supports investors with interpreting market indicators and navigating volatile markets."

Interactive Brokers clients will gain access to actionable investment commentary which includes: daily U.S. economic analysis; weekly summaries providing insights on global and U.S. economies, global asset allocation, global and U.S. fixed income, U.S. equities, and U.S. sectors; and monthly commentary summarizing NDR's investment strategy. The offering also includes actionable ideas through weekly commentary on ETF trends and ETFs. Access to in-depth insights for global and U.S. fixed income, as well as 25 key fixed income indicators and charts, rounds out the offering.

"Interactive Brokers seeks to provide clients with a wide range of research options, and we welcome the addition of Ned Davis Research to our portal," said Yochai Korn, Global Head of Market Data and Research at Interactive Brokers.

Interactive Brokers is an electronic brokerage firm based in the U.S., with offices in 14 countries. Founded in 1978, the company has grown into one of the largest electronic brokers in the country based on daily average revenue trades. Interactive Brokers serves 913,000 client brokerage accounts, with $218.6 billion in client equity.

Interactive Brokers clients will also have access to a series of webinars with NDR's strategists, the latest of which focused on the effects of social distancing on "leaders and laggards" in the stock markets with Pat Tschosik CFA CMT, U.S. Sector Strategist at NDR.

About Ned Davis Research (NDR)

See the Signals. Avoid Mistakes.™

NDR uses the weight of the evidence and a 360-degree approach to build up to market insights. When we say "evidence," we mean processing millions of data series to fuel a historical perspective, building proprietary indicators and models, and calming investors in a world full of bull/bear news hype and hysteria. We believe that no client is too big or too small to benefit from NDR's insights.

In 1980, Ned Davis founded a new investment research group based on his fundamental belief that making money is more important than being right. Today, we are widely recognized for concise commentary and unbiased views. NDR is headquartered in Venice, Florida, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong.

About Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

