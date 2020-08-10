Ned Peverley Joins Vestcom as Senior Vice President Strategy, Innovation and Marketing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom, the leading technology enabled service provider of shelf-edge media solutions for Retailers and CPGs, welcomes Ned Peverley as Senior Vice President Strategy, Innovation and Marketing. In this role, he will lead the development of Vestcom's strategic growth plan, as well as developing and delivering new growth and partnership opportunities.

Ned joins Vestcom from Acosta, where he spent the last 15 years in various leadership positions within Grocery Sales, Retail Operations and Corporate Strategy, most recently serving as Executive Vice President Retail Strategy and Operations, setting the strategic direction for Acosta's retail services. Ned previously spent time as a management consultant with Bain & Company, working with clients on key strategic issues including domestic and international growth, operational performance improvement and mergers and acquisitions, and formerly served as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Ned as a key member of our leadership team," said John Lawlor, Chairman & CEO of Vestcom. "He brings a wealth of experience and will play a key role in guiding our company through our next phase of growth."

"I am excited to be joining such an extraordinary team," said Peverley. "I am looking forward to building on the company's well-established foundation and solid growth trajectory and I am energized by the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Vestcom:

Vestcom is the industry leader in technology-driven shelf-edge media solutions for Retailers and CPGs. Our data-integrated media solutions engage shoppers where it matters most – the point of decision – increasing sales and loyalty. While our patented shelf-edge innovation has been trusted by top retailers for more than 30 years to drive productivity and profitable growth. Learn more at www.vestcom.com

