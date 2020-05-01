Need a Hug? Send "Hugs" to Loved Ones With Send-A-Hug Gift Boxes

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --To give people yet another reason to send a loved one a well-deserved and much-appreciated long-distance hug during this challenging time, Send-A-Hug™ is donating a portion of teddy bear Hugs Box proceeds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"With hugs, like handshakes, temporarily off-limits due to social distancing, receiving a cuddly teddy bear Hugs Box can fill that emotional void in an equally warm, personal way," said Rob Schneider, who founded Send-A-Hug more than 10 years ago to celebrate mankind's oldest, truest gesture. "It can lift someone's spirits, provide comfort, and help alleviate the feelings of anxiety, loneliness and depression that so many housebound Americans are experiencing today."

Supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will help track the spread of the virus, ensure patients get the care they need, provide frontline health workers with essential supplies and information, and accelerate research and development of a vaccine and treatment for all who need them. Send-A-Hug will donate a portion of Hugs Box proceeds to this very deserving cause.

"Studies have shown that what many people want or need more than anything else is a sincere hug, with many grown-ups needing one even more than some children," added Schneider. "Now, more than ever, people are hurting and need to know that someone cares. Send-A-Hug is the perfect way to 'hug' someone anywhere in the country when you can't do so in person, and to let them know how much you love them during this very confusing, frightening and self-isolating time."

Designed as "teddy bears for grown-ups", each Hugs Box includes an upscale plush teddy bear "Hugs" who represents unconditional love. In one hand, Hugs holds a unique Hug-Gram™ that carries the sender's personalized message; in the other, he holds a little black velvet pouch featuring a signature white stone engraved with the words "Consider yourself hugged." Box add-ons include a patented red rose that will last 5 to 7 years, Godiva chocolates, mini keepsake books and 75 other heartfelt goodies.

To send a hug to someone you love, call 1-800-SEND-A-HUG or order online at www.sendahug.com.

