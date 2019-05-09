Need a New Roof? Erie Insurance Lists Five Things to Consider

ERIE, Pa., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When considering a new roof for your home, there's a lot to think about – from materials and style to cost and installation. For instance, metal roofing systems can provide an alternative to traditional asphalt shingles.



Erie Insurance lists five things to think through before you make your decision:

Replacing a roof is an expensive investment, but there are options to make sure it pays off.

What are the benefits? Longevity, energy efficiency and ecofriendly are just some of the benefits of choosing a metal roof. Although the initial cost of a metal roof is more than traditional asphalt, so is its lifespan. Metal roofs can last 30 to 50 years more than other roofing materials, saving you money in the long-term. They are also 100% recyclable and are made with a minimum of 25% recycled material, depending on the type of metal. What roofing material should I pick? Metal roofs can be manufactured from a variety of metals and alloys including steel, aluminum, copper, zinc and terne (zinc-tin alloy). Compared to other metal, steel is typically less expensive. Depending on the thickness, color and quality of the desired panels, pricing could range anywhere from $75 to $250 per roofing square (100 square feet). Aluminum is typically more expensive than steel, but also comes with more resistance. Copper is long-lasting, known to last up to 100 years. However, copper is expensive and over time acquires a greenish patina. Finally, zinc possesses its own outer protective layer, which prevents against corrosion, scratching, and panel markings. Zinc roofs have been known to last anywhere from 60 to 100 years. There are different styles of metal panels. Metal options come in two general styles: vertical panels and interlocking shingles. Both styles offer a range of colors to complement the style of your home. Metal roofs come in more than 100 colors, while standard shingles typically provide 15-20 color options. Vertical panels use metal-standing seams, while the use of metal-stamped panels are meant to match the look of traditional roof materials What about energy efficiency? According to the Metal Roofing Alliance, metal is one of the most energy efficient roofing materials available and can save your home up to 40% in energy savings. The basic, unpainted metal roof will reflect more solar radiation than an asphalt roof, which typically absorbs and holds heat. But, for homes in warmer climates, pre-painted or granular coated metal roofing systems not only reflect solar energy but also cool your home by re-emitting most of what solar radiation is absorbed. What are the maintenance considerations? Metal roofs are resistant to things like mildew, insects and rot. But just because metal roofs last longer than asphalt shingles, that doesn't mean they're maintenance free. Aluminum and copper are softer than steel, so therefore, they're more likely to dent. You should also try to keep tree limbs from rubbing against the metal, which can damage its finish.

Replacing a roof is one of the most expensive home projects any homeowner will ever face. While it's possible to save over a period of months or years, sudden damage from something like a windstorm doesn't give you that option. At Erie Insurance, we understand how hard you work to make your house a home – and we're here to protect it. Roof restoration options can vary by policy; that's why it's important to understand what your homeowners insurance covers. Talking to an Erie Insurance agent can help you understand what coverage is right for you.

