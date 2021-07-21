Need for Easy, Result-oriented Underwater Workout for Individuals with Past Injuries, Weight Problems to Drive Aqua Gym Equipment Market - Transparency Market Research Insights

- Fitness goals achieved through aqua gym pursuits create demand for aqua gym equipment

Aqua Gym Equipment Market – Overview

The increasing popularity of aquatic workouts as an alternative to gym workouts for muscle strength and cardio exercise is leading to an uptick in the demand for aqua gym equipment. Aqua gym is trending for health and fitness goals among both old and young individuals. They now prefer aquatic workout, as it is beneficial for knee and joints pains and the overall health.

Interestingly, aqua gyms have emerged as a result of the rising popularity of water-based activities mainly among individuals living in urban areas. Urban individuals have an inclination for challenging activities, including water-based sports, supported by the rising disposable income. The increasing participation in water sports, however, is limited to locales suitable for such activities. Therefore, people are now enrolling in water-based aqua gyms and associated activities.

Moreover, water aerobics and pool activities are generally associated with building physical endurance. This is leading to a shift from regular swimming to aqua gym pursuits. Thus, a number of favorable factors supporting aqua gym activities is creating opportunities for the aqua gym equipment market. With prospects of continued growth, the aqua gym equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031.

Aqua Gym Equipment Market – Key Findings of Report

Preference for Aqua Gyms by Obese Individuals Extends Ample Opportunities

Globally, rising obesity is a public health concern that has alerted individuals as much it has cautioned health authorities. Individuals have recognized exercise to be the best option to manage weight, along with prescribed medicines and dietary changes. For obese individuals, exercise carried out in water is easier, as it allows faster push and pull of the body. Thus, it is increasingly being recommended by health experts. All these factors are resulting in the high demand for aqua gyms and aqua gym equipment.

Lower Risk of Injuries in Water Attracts Sensitive Individuals

At present, among a slew of exercise forms, water aerobics is increasingly becoming popular, as it is known to make the body more flexible. Physical activities in water enable resistance training and at the same time, is challenging for the muscles, especially for sensitive individuals who are unable to undertake regular workout.

Furthermore, for individuals with sensitive bodies, water reduces the pressure on joints and muscles, which makes it suitable for exercise by individuals with past injuries. Therefore, to undertake water aerobics and exercising in swimming pools and aqua gyms, necessary equipment such as water dumbbells, ankle and wrist weight, and barbells are required. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of aqua gym equipment market.

Aqua Gym Equipment Market – Growth Drivers

Growing popularity of water aerobics, water sports, and their health benefits is driving aqua gym equipment market

Rising participation by arthritis patients, obese individuals in underwater sports due to easy movement of the body is indirectly creating opportunities for the aqua gym equipment market

Aqua Gym Equipment Market – Key Players

Acquapole SAS

Aqua Gear Inc.

BECO Beermann GmbH& Co. KG

Hydroorx International Inc.

Speedo International

Aqua Creek

Be Aqua Pte Ltd

Hydro-FIT

PlayCore Inc.

Texas Recreation Corporation

