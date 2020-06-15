Need for Expediting Commercial and Industrial Development Projects to Drive Demand Within 3D Printing in Construction Market - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The presence of a growth-oriented construction industry is conducive to the growth of the global 3D printing sector. Use of 3D printing in the construction industry has helped in expediting the processes of on-site construction, whilst offering several cost benefits to project owners and managers. The rate of urbanization in the current times has supplanted all previous marks, creating new inlets for growth and expansion within the global 3D printing in construction market. The construction industry receives voluminous investments from leading entities such as governments, angel investors, and stakeholders. This factor has helped in the adoption of 3D printing technologies that would otherwise have been unaffordable for the constructions sector. Considering the factors mentioned above, the global 3D printing in construction market is slated to clock in humongous revenues over the times to follow.

It is projected that the global 3D printing in construction market would reach a value of US$ 280 Mn by 2027, rising up from a value of US$ 29 Mn in 2019. The CAGR of this market is calculated at a whopping 33% for the forecast period between 2019 and 2027. A large share of the global 3D printing in construction market is held by the commercial and industrial sectors. The residential sector still relies on the use of manual labour across construction sites.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74895

Need for Meeting Project Timelines

Several construction projects approved by the government come with a set timeline. The government provides funds based on the seriousness of the project managers to follow the right timeline for the project. Use of manual labour to manoeuvre construction projects could result in unanticipated delays. Therefore, the construction industry has become inclined towards the use of 3D printing technologies. The precision and accuracy offered by 3D printing technologies has played a crucial role in market expansion.

Several construction projects have been approved across the developed and developing countries. Several of these projects function in real-time where the project managers keep a close check on the construction activities. Use of 3D printing technology helps in achieving the aforementioned feat by offering key insights to the managers. The quest of the developed countries to renovate old buildings or reconstruct them after demolition has also played a crucial role in popularising 3D printing in construction. The time taken to accomplish a large construction project through 3D printing is much lesser than the time taken when manual labour is deployed. It is important to acknowledge the worth of 3D printing technologies when multiple projects run across an area with limited resources.

Gather core insights about the growth of the 3D Printing in Construction Market (Printing Method: Extrusion, Powder Bonding, and Others; Material Type: Concrete, Metal, Composite, Plastic, and Others; Printing Type: Full Building and Modular Components of Building; and End User: Buildings [Residential and Commercial & Industrial] and Infrastructure) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-printing-construction-market.html

Global 3D Printing in Construction Market: Growth Drivers

The cost benefits served by 3D printing technologies have captivated the attention of construction companies.

Unavailability of enough manual labour to expedite large construction projects has shifted focus towards other technologies such as 3D printing.

The precision and accuracy of 3D printing technology offers greater safety and resilience to the structures.

Several organizations for construction review have recommended the use of 3D printing technology for state-sponsored construction projects.

Analyze mechanical mine clearance system market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea, Request a sample of the study.

Global 3D Printing in Construction Market: Key Companies

Contour Crafting Corporation

COBOD International A/S

CyBe Construction

Yingchuang Building Technique ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

) Co. Ltd. (WinSun) MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING

Request COVID19 Impact Detailed Analysis on 3D printing in Construction Market at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74895

Global 3D Printing in Construction Market: Segmentation

3D Printing in Construction Market, by Printing Method

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

Others

3D Printing in Construction Market, by Material Type

Concrete

Metal

Composite

Plastic

Others

3D Printing in Construction Market, Printing Type

Full Building

Modular Components of Building

3D Printing in Construction Market, by End User

Buildings (Residential and Commercial & Industrial)

Infrastructure

3D Printing in Construction Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Electronics & Semiconductors Industry :

SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market – The global SAP digital services ecosystem market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors, such as increasing complexity of customer, sales and other operational data of SMEs as well as large enterprises.

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market – The global photonic integrated circuits market is expected to reach a value of ~ US$ 3.3 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 23% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global PIC market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Oil Condition Monitoring Services Market – The global oil condition monitoring services market is witnessing significant advancements and innovations. Due to this, the market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing importance of extending the operational life of critical assets is another factor boosting the global oil condition monitoring services market. Oil condition monitoring services are employed in various applications such as engines, turbines, and hydraulic systems

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market – The global market for semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment is projected to rise at a 7.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2027. In 2019, rising from a valuation of US$ 5.11 bn, the market is likely to be of worth US$ 7.28 bn by the end of 2027." Based on equipment, the market was led by the rotary wafer etching systems segment in 2018 owing to the rising use of wafer cleaning and processing devices in the production of several smart gadgets.

Gain access to Market Ngage , an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research