Need for Prevention of Industrial Hazards in Manufacturing Units to Boost Demand for Industrial Cleaners Market; Market Valuation to Reach US$ 82.3 Bn by 2031: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Industrial cleaners are generally utilized to remove dirt, tough stains, and strong smells from gas leaks and meat products. On the other hand, commercial cleaners hold mild chemical properties. As a result, major manufacturers are increasing the use of industrial cleaners across construction sites, manufacturing plants, and large warehouses. This factor is creating prominent sales prospects for players in the global industrial cleaners market.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that rise in demand for anionic sustainable surfactants is expected to fuel expansion opportunities in the global industrial cleaners market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Industrial Cleaners Market: Key Findings

Launch of Bio-based and Green Industrial Cleaning Products to Boost Market Sales

Several non-green, traditional cleaning products available today can be hazardous to health and environment. The use of these products can result into long-term illnesses such as asthma. Moreover, such products may leave burns and turn out to be hazardous if ingested.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that major health and environmental risks are related to non-green products. The use of such products can result into skin or eye irritation, poisoning, chemical burns, and negative impact on indoor and outdoor air quality.

Owing to the abovementioned adverse impacts, consumers are preferring the use of green cleaning products, which show minimum or no impact on the environment as well as individual's health. This trend is promoting companies in the global industrial cleaners market to develop green and bio-based products. Furthermore, enterprises are focused on avoiding the use of chemicals in their products.

Players Experience Surge in Demand for Effectual Disinfectants During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rise in awareness about the importance of disinfection and cleaning activities across government organizations, public places, and industrial facilities. This factor is expected to translate into surge in demand for products from the global industrial cleaners market. Thus, market enterprises are focused on strengthening their production capabilities and fulfill product demand.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guides public on how to efficiently protect surfaces from coronavirus. Many leading players are registering their product at EPA. A case in point here announcement by the 3M Company. The firm stated that it has obtained EPA registration for eight of its disinfectant products for authorized SARS-CoV-2 virus claim. There is a rise in use of such disinfectant products by facility management teams to avoid complexities related to the coronavirus.

Industrial Cleaners Market: Growth Boosters

Enterprises in manufacturing and industrial sectors are required to follow several standards and policies pertaining to hygiene, sanitization, and cleanliness. As a result, industrial cleaners are increasingly being utilized by companies from these sectors.

Surge in demand for industrial cleaners from many industries, including oil & gas, water & wastewater management, chemical & petrochemicals, and food & beverages is projected to fuel expansion of the global industrial cleaners market

Growth in awareness about the workplace hygiene is expected to drive market expansion

Industrial Cleaners Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative regions for the industrial cleaners market

is one of the lucrative regions for the industrial cleaners market Players are projected to gather prodigious sales opportunities in the Asia Pacific market, owing to many factors, including increased industrialization in many regional nations such as China and India

Industrial Cleaners Market: Key Players

The list of key players operating in the global industrial cleaners market includes many names such as:

Lubrication Engineers

Huntsman International LLC

International Products Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION

Evonik

HOCKING INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES

Nyco Products Company

Canberra Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

NuGenTec

Croda International Plc.

BASF SE

Industrial Cleaners Market Segmentation

Ingredient

Surfactants

Solvents

Chelating Agents

Others (Phosphates and Biocides)

Product Type

General Cleaners

Metal Cleaners

Disinfectants

Degreasers

Others (Defoamers and Deodorizers)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

