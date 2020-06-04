Need for Safe and Compact Packaging Solutions to Drive Sales Across the Global End-of-Line Packaging Market - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The end-of-line packaging market is set to grow at a respectable pace in the times to follow. The growth of this market can mainly be attributed to advancements in packaging technologies. Several industries have emphasized on the need for seamless packaging that is immune to external shocks, wear, and tear. The packaging sector has, time and again, been under the scanner for its handling of packaging materials and cartons. Industrial decision makers have constantly pushed packaging units to improve their standards, whilst developing advanced technologies. The use of end-of-line packaging across some of the most profitable industries has created a stir across the market. The revenue index of the end of line packaging market is expected to improve over the times to follow.

It is estimated that the global end-of-line packaging market would expand at a steady CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period between 2019 and 2027. Availability of alternate packaging technologies is responsible for the relatively slow rate of market growth. The global end-of-line packaging market was valued at US$ 4,376.3 million in 2018. Several new vendors are expected to capitalise on the need for high-end packaging across investment-rich industries.

Need for Precision and Sleek Finish in Packaging

The sale of consumer goods, food items, and electronic items largely depends on effective marketing and positioning hacks. Use of end-of-line packaging technologies helps in imparting a sharp, sleek, and attractive finish to packages. Furthermore, the ease of developing case sealers with the help of end-of-line packaging shall also aid market maturity. Automatic and semi-automatic means of packaging have helped in expediting the process of packaging across key industries. Use of various types of pallet wrappers for windows, tyres, or doors has become a visible trend across the packaging sector in recent times.

Several industries conduct packaging-resilience tests before shipping materials through various modes. In order to be deemed fit for shipping, the packaged cases or cartons should be in good shape and condition. Use of end-of-line packaging ensures that the packaged good or item remains protected through the course of transit. Moreover, end-of-line packaging is also a viable method to expedite mass packaging of items in shorter durations of time. The sleeve wraps used in water bottles are a part of end-of-line packaging solutions. The growing inclination of the packaging industry towards automation technologies has created humongous demand for end-of-line packaging technologies. Furthermore, use of end-of-line packaging for bulky items such as refrigerators and sewing machines shall play a pivotal role in market expansion.

Understand the key trends pertaining to the Global End-of-Line Packaging Market (Technology - Automatic, Semi-automatic; Function - Palletizing, Carton Erecting Packing & Sealing, Stretch Wrapping, Labelling, Others; Received Order Type - Customized, Standard; End-use Industry - Food, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027 at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/end-of-line-packaging-market.html

Global End-of-Line Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

The need for bundling machines is felt across several high-end industrial units, while box erectors are important for miniaturized packaging.

Sleeve wrappers are majorly used for food and beverage products, adding greater utility to consumers who prefer to buy on-the-go food and drinks.

The automotive industry has emerged as a prudent consumer of end-of-line packaging technologies over the past decade.

Global End-of-Line Packaging Market: Key Companies

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Gebo Cermex, IMA S.p.A.

Pro Mach Inc.

Festo Corporation

Global End-of-line Packaging Market: Segmentation

Technology

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Function

Palletizing

Carton Erecting Packing & Sealing

Stretch Wrapping

Labelling

Others

Received Order Type

Customized

Standard

End-use Industry

Food

Pharmaceutical

Electronics & Semiconductor

Automotive

Others

