Need for Speed: AT&T Has the Fastest Nationwide 5G Network

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just In! AT&T * has the fastest nationwide 5G network for Q3 2020.1 This comes on the heels of the 7th quarter in a row that we've also won overall fastest wireless network2 in the nation and fastest wireless network for iPhones3 in Q3 2020, according to the latest results from Ookla® Speedtest®.

We're proud of our employees and their dedication to provide our customers with the fastest nationwide 5G wireless speeds, especially at a time when wireless connectivity continues to be more important. And, our customers can get excited knowing that they're enjoying faster nationwide 5G speeds than subscribers on other networks. This win is also a testament to the continued enhancements we're making to our 5G network for our customers and communities across the nation.

WHY DOES THIS MATTER?

Speed matters when it comes to your wireless network. Having fast speeds is important whether you're downloading your favorite HBO Max show to watch, streaming your favorite music or browsing the internet while at home or on-the-go.

AT&T's fastest wireless network wins are based on consumer-led nationwide test results that come from millions of real people that take tests daily on the Ookla Speedtest application .

OUR DEDICATION TO PROVIDING A GREAT WIRELESS EXPERIENCE

Over the past 5 years (2015-2019), AT&T invested more than $125 billion in our U.S. wireless and wireline networks, including capital investments and acquisitions of wireless spectrum and operations. Over this same period, we invested more in the United States than any other public company. And we're not stopping – we continue to dedicate our time and resources to enhance our network for customers and communities across the country.

In addition, we continue to enhance our wireless solutions for our customers. With the recent launch of Unlimited Your Way SM, our customers can save more by picking the best unlimited wireless plan for each family member on their account, without everyone having to be on the same plan.4

1 Fastest Nationwide 5G network based on AT&T analysis of Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data median 5G download speeds for Q3 2020 comparing only networks offering 'nationwide' 5G coverage. 5G Coverage analysis based on carrier's public statements. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. AT&T 5G requires compatible device and plan. Coverage not available everywhere. Visit att.com/5Gforyou to learn more.

2 Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of average download speeds for Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 2019, and median download speeds for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

3 Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds on Apple Manufactured phones for Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

4 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet ® just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE: T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2020.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

https://www.att.com

