Need for Supply Chain Solutions Boosts Global Freight Visibility Demand

"Visibility platforms have transformed how logistics stakeholders manage their inbound and outbound shipments," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan, Mobility Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, unique value propositions like freight cost management and trade management systems make enterprises rely on predictive and dynamic freight intelligence for optimized transportation performance and end-to-end supply chain orchestration."

Deenadayalan added: "Open collaboration among data sharing and freight visibility platforms drives the functional capabilities of the ecosystem partners to deliver advanced operational and process intelligence for enterprises. Additionally, widening partner system integrations and strategic engagement models would position visibility platforms as a single pane of glass for supply chain intelligence."

Due to prolonged resource shortages and increasing energy prices, the demand for data-powered logistics services remains high. Hence, market participants should:

Encourage shippers to use freight visibility platforms. They can support trading partners and vendors in gaining a credible position with financial institutions and private lending firms, reducing uncertainties in freight transportation milestones.

They can support trading partners and vendors in gaining a credible position with financial institutions and private lending firms, reducing uncertainties in freight transportation milestones. Emphasize adopting a visibility platform to drive infrastructure modernization , which can lead to the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and logistics parks.

, which can lead to the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and logistics parks. Focus on leveraging their Internet of Things partners to digitize the returnable assets, facilitating end-users to strategize on asset repositioning with one-way leasing opportunities.

Global Freight Visibility Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

Global Freight Visibility Growth Opportunities

PC29

