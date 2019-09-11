Needle Coke Market Size Worth $5.4 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global needle coke market size is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Surging demand for needle coke in the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery is a key factor driving the industry growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Premium-grade segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 owing to the rising installation of ultra-high power electrical arc furnaces (EAF) and growing requirement for graphite electrodes in steel industry

Electrode was the dominant application segment in 2018 with over 64.0% of the volume share

Asia Pacific was the major market for needle coke and accounted for 63.7% of the overall volume in 2018

Asbury Carbons Inc.; JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.; China National Petroleum Corp.; Baosteel Group; Indian Oil Corporation Limited; Hongte Chemical Industry (Group) Co. Ltd.; Sojitz JECT Corp.; and Seadrift Coke L.P. are some of the key companies in the needle coke market

In December 2018 , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced plans to increase the production capacity at its Yokkaichi Plant. The plant produces electrodes that are used in lithium-ion batteries.

Needle coke is a primary element used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes. The utilization of graphite in batteries has expanded at a robust pace over the past few years. It is the second heaviest component in lithium-ion batteries. These batteries require up to 10 to 20 times more graphite than lithium. Growth of steel industry along with increasing demand from lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles is likely to remain a key driving factor for market growth in this region.

Rapid increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries from the automotive industry is expected to fuel the growth of needle coke industry. In addition, rising focus on the reduction of automobile weight to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the industry growth further. Graphite helps in providing substantial weight reduction and enhances the efficiency of batteries.

ConocoPhillips, Asbury, Sumitomo Chemical Company, and Seadrift Coke are the major players in the market for needle coke. These companies have a strong customer base, differential product offerings, and a robust distribution network across the globe. The threat of new entrants in the market is low due to high initial investments required for setting up manufacturing units and stringent government regulations.

Grand View Research has segmented the global needle coke market on the basis of grade, application, and region.

Needle Coke Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Super-premium



Premium-grade



Intermediate-grade

Needle Coke Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Electrode



Silicon metals & ferroalloys



Carbon black



Rubber compounds



Others

Needle Coke Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.