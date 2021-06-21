Neeyamo Announces the Appointment of Industry Stalwarts Richard Jones and Ram Gupta to Its Board

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a market leader in platform-based global HR & Payroll Services, has announced the appointment of Ram Gupta and Richard Jones as independent board members. With a growing presence in 190 countries, Neeyamo has increased its active headcount of close to 3,000 employees.

With over 350 clients across the world, Neeyamo has touched the lives of 1.5 million people globally with its best-in-class HRO solutions. Recently, the company launched "Tailohr™" - a packaged solution, extensively designed to cater to the HR needs of multinational organizations with a geographically dispersed workforce.

Commenting on the appointments, Ashok Bildikar, Chairman & Managing Director of Neeyamo, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Ram and Richard to Neeyamo's board. Neeyamo is on an aggressive growth path, and guidance from these two industry stalwarts will be invaluable as we continue to ramp up our presence globally and pursue our mission to serve the global HR fraternity effectively."

Ram Gupta has over 25 years of technology strategy and execution expertise at fast-paced, innovative companies like Cast Iron Systems, PeopleSoft, WebMD, Silicon Graphics, IBM and TCS. Ram is one of the few technology executives with diverse technology experience from chip design to application software, including operating systems, networking, databases, middleware, multi-media, analytics, and cloud computing. Since 2007, Ram has served as a director on the boards of various public and private technology companies.

Commenting on his appointment, Ram Gupta said, "Based on Neeyamo's existing customer base, the benefits of advances have mostly been limited to multinational organizations headquartered in North America and Western Europe. Neeyamo is now bringing its latest HR technology to cover the needs of 90 percent of the world. I am excited to join team Neeyamo on their mission."

With over 30 years of experience in technology and sourcing for U.S. and European companies, Richard Jones offers CEOs/Founders advisory services to help build IT-enabled service businesses. Areas of focus and expertise for Richard include robotics/automation, outsourcing, human capital management, finance & accounting, and CEO coaching, especially to European CEOs of American businesses. Richard was formerly a Commercial Director at IBM, a Partner with Accenture, and President (Europe) for Exult - a leading HRO organization that got acquired by Hewitt-Associates for US$ 794M. He has also served (and is serving) on several boards and executive advisory groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Richard Jones said, "I am excited to be joining the Neeyamo Board at this particular point of its evolution. The company has a unique and proven approach to one of the world's most sought-after HR technology solutions in the marketplace of global businesses. I am thrilled to be associated with it."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, Global Compliance and Employee Helpdesk. Visit www.neeyamo.com to know more.

