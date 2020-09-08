Neeyamo Invites the HR Community Worldwide to Witness 'Rise Above 2020' - A Global HR Evolution Summit

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo is thrilled to announce the launch of the global virtual conference – Rise Above 2020, a Global HR Evolution Summit, scheduled to take place from Nov. 12-13, 2020. The summit aims to be a confluence of several eminent personalities of the elite global HR space and will focus on exploring newer possibilities to set up the agenda for 2021 and beyond.

A Global Leader in Long-tail HR and Payroll

2020 is seeing the global HR function taking up the reins to help organizations sustain amid turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While several organizations are struggling to cope with the challenges, some are silver lining themselves by transforming their operating methodologies. 'Rise Above 2020' is a collaborative initiative, conceived by Neeyamo to bring the global HR community together to help bridge gaps, share experiential insights and ideas that the community has learned – especially during this period where the global market is poised to rebound.

The virtual summit has been conceptualized to be a jam-packed 2-day event with seasoned HR minds, industry power players, leading analysts and industry associations across the globe who come together to reboot global HR for the future. The speaker lineup will feature 50+ prominent HR luminaries from globally reputed institutions.

Samuel Isaac, CMO and SVP – Strategy at Neeyamo said, "We at Neeyamo are extremely delighted to spearhead this grand virtual summit. We envision this summit as a platform to end this year on a positive note. 'Rise Above 2020' is much more than just another conference or a virtual event – the forum not only strives to offer a riveting and thought-provoking perspective towards global HR but also presents opportunities to connect with a diverse set of top-level professionals worldwide. We are confident that the audience will find immense value through this summit and witness an engaging HR experience like never seen before. I encourage everyone in the global HR community to be part of this impactful event."

To know more/register for the 'Rise Above 2020', click here.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With about 2,000+ professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk. To learn more, visit www.neeyamo.com

Media Contact:

Irene Jones, HR Evangelist,

[email protected]

Related Images

neeyamo.jpg

Neeyamo

A Global Leader in Long-tail HR and Payroll

SOURCE Neeyamo Inc.