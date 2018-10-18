LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a global leader in providing platform-enabled HR & Payroll solutions has been recognized as a Star Performer in the Multi-Country Payroll Outsourcing (MCPO) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for the year 2018. Neeyamo has been positioned in the ''Major Contenders'' category.

Neeyamo Named a 'Star Performer' Yet Again in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Outsourcing Market Assessment

Neeyamo's classification as a Star Performer is based on its year-over-year improvement on the Services PEAK Matrix™ by Everest Group, a premier consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing. This year's study had considered fifteen leading Global Payroll Service providers.

According to the report, Neeyamo has showcased significant improvement in both Market Impact (market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered) and Vision & Capability (vision & strategy, the scope of services, innovation & investments, delivery footprint) thereby earning it Star Performer position.

Vivek Khanna, Chief Client partner at Neeyamo said, "Our global payroll practice has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and much has happened since our decision to become a platform-enabled global payroll service provider. PayNComp has been receiving accolades the world-over for its capability to be a truly single global payroll solution serving organizations, especially with a multi-country presence. With a solution that serves customers in over 130+ countries, we are now focused on making investments and extending our efforts to bring to market a solution that transforms and supports a truly global payroll model."

"Neeyamo's strong performance in the MCPO market is underpinned by its differentiated capability to serve not only countries with low employee populations, i.e. long-tail countries, but also its ever-expanding coverage across major geographies. Neeyamo's continued investments towards enhancing its proprietary payroll platform with a strong focus on analytics and automation, places it well to meet the evolving needs of the buyer," said Anil Vijayan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a provider of end-to-end human resources outsourcing (HRO) services. The end-to-end payroll solutions include payroll full service, compliance, payments and help-desk spread across Long Tail countries covering all the requirements of the client with a proprietary tool "PayNComp." Neeyamo offers full-scope global payroll solutions in 150+ countries and background verification services in 198 countries – all of which integrate to SAP SuccessFactors solutions. To know more visit www.neeyamo.com/global-hr-solutions/global-payroll.

