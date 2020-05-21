Neeyamo Organized Its Exclusive Annual Analyst Event - nLight 2020

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a market-leader in providing global HR and Payroll services, hosted its fourth exclusive annual Analyst Day Event - 'nLight' on May 19, 2020. The core focus of the event was to bring in analysts, advisors, and select thought leaders in the global HR industry under one roof and share with them the latest developments across Neeyamo's business verticals.

Neeyamo successfully held its first nLight in February 2017 virtually with analysts, advisors, and representatives from Neeyamo's partner community as attendees. During subsequent years, the organization hosted nLight 2018 in Atlanta and nLight 2019 in Orlando. Owing to global travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Neeyamo decided to bring nLight as a virtual event to the analyst community.

The event showcased the progress Neeyamo has made in the past year and highlighted key strategies devised to support multinational organizations' need to manage their global workforce. Key speakers from the leadership team at Neeyamo presented several key projects and initiatives that they believe will set the tone for Neeyamo in the year 2020-2021. The event further saw the launch of Neeyamo's HR Operating System (HROS), its newly evolved HRO service offering for global organizations. The attendees were also given an opportunity to connect one-on-one with the leadership team and understand the company's competitive positioning and differentiation.

Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President -- Strategy at Neeyamo said, "We were extremely glad to engage with the analyst and advisory community and apprise them over Neeyamo's competitive strategy. We were able to help the participants comprehend the strong momentum Neeyamo has been showing in winning stellar customer deals and our continued growth as we expand into new markets and geographies."

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With more than 2,000 professionals serving clients across 190+ countries and underpinned by its technology wing NeeyamoWorks, Neeyamo works at the intersection of business and technology to deliver best-in-class HR solutions to global enterprises and create sustainable value to its stakeholders.

Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. With deep functional and industry expertise, and its breadth of geographical reach, Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet the market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk - to name a few. To know more, visit Neeyamo online at https://www.neeyamo.com/.

