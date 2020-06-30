Neeyamo Partners With Onfido to Provide Frictionless Identity Verification for Its Global Pre-Employment Screening Service

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a leading platform-based global HRO service provider, announces a strategic partnership with Onfido, a global identity verification and authentication company. Through this partnership, Neeyamo can now remotely verify candidate identities with substantially reduced turnaround time and frictionless user experience.

Neeyamo is a trusted global screening solution provider that provides background screening services across 190+ countries. As a pioneer in offering international pre-employment screening services, Neeyamo has always been at the forefront of providing world-class screening solutions to its customers.

With this partnership, Neeyamo can deliver best-in-class identity verification services that allow employers to seamlessly authenticate candidate identity information across multiple countries. Candidates that Neeyamo would be screening can simply take a photo of their ID using their smartphone and Onfido's AI-enhanced technology performs real-time document check analysis, assessing if it seems genuine or fraudulent. This process not only minimizes the verification turnaround time but also enhances the overall candidate experience making the process smooth and effortless.

Samuel Issac, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at Neeyamo said, "We are pleased to leverage Onfido's best-in-class technology that will further cement our ability to provide identity verification as a solution to our global customers. This partnership and our integrated solution coupled with our deep domain expertise will equip us to help our customers quickly establish their candidates' legitimate online identity."

"As businesses adapt to support their employees and customers remotely, there shouldn't have to be a choice between either user convenience or strong fraud protection. They should be able to maximize both," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-founder of Onfido. "We bring trust to digital interactions worldwide, and we're pleased to partner with Neeyamo to deliver a user-friendly automated onboarding process that's as rapid as it is robust and intelligent in detecting and preventing fraudulent attempts."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR services to multinational organizations operating across a long-tail of countries. Neeyamo is a member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and provides wide-ranging background screening services. Its service lines cover the entire pre-hire to the post-retire lifespan of an employee lifecycle. Visit Neeyamo online at www.neeyamo.com.

About Onfido

Onfido is the new standard for digital access. The company uses AI to verify any photo ID and then compares it with the person's facial biometrics. This use of AI means that businesses no longer need to compromise on customer experience, conversion, privacy, or security.

Recognized as a global leader in artificial intelligence for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 - Microsoft's venture fund, and others. With approximately 400 employees spread across seven countries, Onfido has raised $200m in funding and powers digital access for some of the world's largest companies.

Visit Onfido at www.onfido.com. You can reach them at LinkedIn, Twitter or at [email protected]

