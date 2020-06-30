NeeyamoWorks ComplianceTM Surpasses 50 Countries Mark

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeeyamoWorks, a global provider of HR solutions, is elated to announce that its global HR compliance tool, NeeyamoWorks ComplianceTM, can now provide HR compliance support in more than 50 countries and Payroll Compliance support in about 75 countries.

NeeyamoWorks ComplianceTM is a powerful platform that acts as a single repository of all HR compliance information to help organizations stay compliant and up to date with any changes in HR rules and regulations in the client's country of operation. The global HR compliance tool is the answer to customers' need to have a single-window to administer global compliance.

Yegnaswamy Yegnanarayanan, CEO at NeeyamoWorks, said, "NeeyamoWorks ComplianceTM is an answer to our customers' need to have a single platform to manage global HR compliance. We leveraged 10+ years of our experience in working across 175+ countries to capture the HR compliance requirements into a single tool. Our compliance tool is now more dynamic, diverse, and exquisite with a simple interface that is designed with user-centricity in mind and gives the organization a hassle-free experience. We have set ourselves a target to extend these capabilities across 100 countries in the next 12-18 months."

Priyankan Goswami, Head of the Compliance Line of Business commented, "With amends being made in the global labor law across the globe to alleviate the damage and support businesses to continue operations as usual, there is an urgent need for HR compliance tool today. The NeeyamoWorks ComplianceTM is a flexible and customizable solution that can be personalized based on the organization's existing compliance process and the organization's requirement. With features like an in-built compliance knowledge base and command center that throws pro-active alerts and notification, the tool keeps the organization ahead on the changing compliance. The compliance tool is further strengthened and supported by a proficient in-house team of compliance experts make the solution truly unique. I urge HR leaders to ask for a free demo to get an exclusive preview of this one-of-a-kind HR compliance tool."

NeeyamoWorks was launched to create cutting-edge, future-ready HR products built to support an organizations' global workforce no matter its size, diversity, geographic presence, or complexity. A portfolio of products built to drive efficiency in HR, along with superior employee experience. Each product is uniquely designed for the cloud and set against global benchmarks, yet with local specifications. Visit www.neeyamo.works for more information.

