NEFT Vodka® USA Designated Official Vodka of the Rose Bowl Stadium

NEFT will be available for fans to enjoy inside and outside the stadium, featured on all suite, lounge and club menus such as the TCL., Stella Rosa Wine Garden, and the Terry Donahue Pavilion, as well as space in the Fan Fest for the Rose Bowl games and select concerts. NEFT will also be served at the Brookside Golf Club – the second most played golf course in the country and located on the Rose Bowl Stadium grounds – where it will enjoy premium placement at the clubhouse bar and on the golf course beverage carts, including a specially branded NEFT beverage cart. In celebration of the new partnership, NEFT's own master mixologist, Luke Barr, has exclusively created a "Rose Orchard" cocktail which will be available throughout the stadium and golf club. "We are extremely proud to be partnering with NEFT to offer their award-winning small batch ultra-premium vodka. Our teams are putting together a variety of new cocktail experiences we can't wait to get into the hands of our guests across our Rose Bowl Campus," said Michael Cassidy, VP of Hospitality for Levy Rose Bowl Campus.

"The Rose Bowl Stadium is one of the most prestigious venues in the country and like NEFT, embodies a winning, authentic spirit," said Jeff Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of NEFT Vodka. "Winner of multiple gold medals from a variety of international competitions as well as named Best Vodka from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, NEFT is made from the purest ingredients that are so clean only three distillations are required at the well. The result is a refined flavor profile and a natural, slightly sweet finish that can be sipped straight, or used to enhance your favorite cocktail. We are excited about partnering with America's Stadium and look forward to sharing our indisputably superior vodka with Rose Bowl guests and fans over the next few years."

"We strive to offer guests at all of our venues the finest, highest-quality spirit options which is why NEFT is an obvious fit to be the Official Vodka of the Rose Bowl Stadium," said Jens Weiden, Chief Revenue Officer of the Rose Bowl Operating Co. "As a 98-year-old National Historic Landmark, NEFT and their 98-point rating from the prestigious Tasting Panel are the perfect partner for America's Stadium."

NEFT Vodka is currently available in California, New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, and South Carolina. It is also available to purchase online at shopneftvodkaus.com.

ABOUT NEFT VODKA USA INC.

Crafted in the Rhaetian Alps of Austria for its oxygen-rich spring water, NEFT combines 4 different types of non-GMO ancient rye grains, and uses a triple, copper-pot distillation process with carbon-layer filtering to produce a vodka with a refined flavor profile and a natural, slightly sweet finish. Since debuting in the U.S., NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards including: a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel magazine; winning Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, becoming one of only three vodkas to win that recognition consecutively over the past two years (2018, 2019); and significantly, in the same Competition, won "Best Vodka" in 2018. For additional information visit www.neftvodkaus.com.

ABOUT THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM

The Rose Bowl Stadium is the proud home of the Tournament of Roses' Rose Bowl Game, UCLA Bruins Football, AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration, concerts including Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Taylor Swift and U2, International and Premier League soccer matches and the World's Largest Flea Market.

A National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known around the world, the Rose Bowl Stadium has earned its world class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men's World Cup, the 1999 Women's World Cup, Four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semi-Final game.

NEFT Contact

Bonnie McBride

[email protected]

415.806.0385

Rose Bowl Stadium Contact

Sierra Kemp

[email protected]

626.437.8558

SOURCE NEFT Vodka

