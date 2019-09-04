Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to Witness Enhanced Adoption of the Procedure by Hospitals & Healthcare Professionals Globally From 2019 to 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds worldwide. Negative pressure wound therapy is a therapeutic method that uses vacuum dressing to treat chronic or acute wounds and improve the healing of second and third degree burns. The vacuum process removes the fluid from wound and increases the flow of blood in the area. Negative pressure wound therapy uses the three types of filter materials for wound; open-cell foam, transparent and gauze film or honeycomb textile.

One of the major driving factors of negative pressure wound therapy market is the rising number of hospital that offers improved services for wound care. Most hospitals are recruiting professional healthcare physicians and nurses, which will impressively affect its wound care administrative facilities. Several innovations and developments are taking place in healthcare sector like advances in accessibility of quality tools and devices. These factors are improving patients' satisfaction in hospitals, which ultimately drives the negative pressure wound therapy industry.

Over the years, the requirement for negative pressure wound therapy has extensively grown due to its benefits like improved treatment of transplant skin, reduced odds of wound diseases for open fractures and traumas and low hospital mortality in patients with mediastinitis. Nevertheless, unrecognized complications of negative pressure wound therapy like injuries and deaths due to infection and absence of proof of clinical sufficiency are expected to hinder the growth of negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

Negative pressure wound therapy industry is categorized on the basis of product, wound type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the industry is divided into standalone NPWT devices, single-use disposable NPWT devices, portable NPWT devices, and NPWT accessories (canisters). Owing to the increase in demand for small and smart devices, portable NPWT devices is expected to lead the market in the forecast period.

Based on wound type, negative pressure wound therapy market is divided into diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wounds, and others. In the recent years, large number of burn wounds cases have been registered. In terms of end user, the market is divided into home care settings, hospitals and others. The increase in demand for negative pressure wound therapy devices by hospitals is expected to lead hospital segment in the forecast period.

Geographically, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) industry is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe are predicted to lead the market for negative pressure wound therapy in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the growing disposable income of consumers.

The key players in negative pressure wound therapy industry comprise ConvaTec, Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Acelity, Talley Group Ltd, HARTMANN GROUP, and Mölnlycke Health Care.

Market Segment:

Global Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Conventional NPWT



Single-use NPWT

Global Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Burn Wounds



Others

Global End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Homecare



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)



North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA 



South Africa

