Negligent Security Claims May Give Victims More Options

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is quite familiar with helping victims of crime. Over the years, the firm has handled many civil claims for victims of crime, including wrongful death claims from shooting at an apartment complexes, gas stations and parking lots, claims for victims of drunk driving, and civil claims for victims of child molestation and sexual assault. The firm has some tips for victims of crime.

1. Crime victims can pursue their own case

Oftentimes, a crime victim gets involuntarily pulled into the criminal justice system. There may be a case worker or victim advocate assigned to help walk the victim and victim's family through the criminal courts. In Florida, crime victims may also be able to pursue civil crime victim's rights claims in addition to and separate from the criminal case.

2. Civil case versus criminal case

In the criminal case, the focus is on the criminal who may have committed a crime against the State of Florida. The State Attorney's client is really the State of Florida, which is why the case is brought as State verses Defendant. The victim may be treated as a witness.

In a civil claim, the victim or victim's family is the Plaintiff, the one who brings the claim. The focus is on the crime itself. If a property failed to have adequate security, or negligently hired or retained an employee, the company can be held liable for all damages under a negligent or inadequate security or supervision theory.

3. Victims May Get Compensation If They Qualify For A Negligent Security Lawsuit

If someone is shot and killed on private property, the victim's family may be entitled to money for pain and suffering, funeral expenses, and more. If a victim was molested or sexually assaulted, the victim may be entitled to money for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and more. Victims of drunk driving crashes may have claims against a bar or car insurance.

If you want to learn more about civil claims for crime victims, check out Florida crime victim's rights lawyer Jason Turchin's article on crime victim compensation claims (https://www.victimaid.com/compensation-for-florida-crime-victims.html).

