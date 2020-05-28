Nehemiah Security Named in Gartner's May 2020 Cool Vendors in Integrated Risk Management

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nehemiah Security, the industry leader in automated cyber risk quantification, today announced it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the May 20, 2020 Cool Vendors in Integrated Risk Management report by Gartner.

Nehemiah Security's award-winning SaaS solutions enable CISOs and business leaders to quickly quantify cyber risk and the associated financial and business impacts to better understand, communicate and strategically reduce cyber risk. Cyber risk changes daily and automating quantification is needed for companies to adapt to a constantly changing threat landscape. Understanding the greatest ROI for cyber investments is more important than ever as companies have to deal with changing threats and budgets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled at being named a Cool Vendor by Gartner," said Paul Farrell, CEO of Nehemiah Security. "Cyber risk quantification is something we believe every company should perform but is a hard problem that's typically solved manually. Our approach—to automate the modeling and give customers actionable information in hours vs. months in a tunable manner—works for the mathematicians and business leaders who need information today, not in months."

According to the report, "the dawn of a new era in risk management technologies has disrupted the legacy GRC marketplace. Risk management product leaders are demanding new IRM technology solutions to support a wide range of digital business transformation initiatives." Vendors named in the Cool Vendor report are interesting, new, and innovative.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nehemiah Security

Nehemiah Security provides a simple SaaS solution, Risk Quantifier™ (RQ), that continuously measures financial loss associated with cyber risk to enable business leaders to make more informed business decisions. RQ automates cyber risk quantification in hours, not months. By reducing the effort and costs associated with quantifying risk, businesses of all sizes can benefit from a better understanding of risk and the ROI of security investments. Learn more about RQ and cyber risk quantification at nehemiahsecurity.com.

