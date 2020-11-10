NEHII and IHIN Look to Create Regional Health Data Utility

Strategically aligning their organizations will better serve the healthcare data needs in Nebraska and Iowa, while preparing for future consolidation in the health information exchange (HIE) landscape. As stewards of data for approximately 1,000 healthcare organizations across both states participating in HIE services, joining NEHII and IHIN to form a new partnership could potentially create the largest health data utility in the Midwest.

NEHII and IHIN, the state health information exchanges for Nebraska and Iowa, respectively, are looking to join forces.

"The NEHII-IHIN alignment, we believe, has significant potential positive impact on the healthcare experience of patients and clinicians," said Stephen Stewart, IHIN's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We know Iowans and Nebraskans often seek care across our respective borders. Being able to easily transmit medical information among the care team, no matter where they are located, clearly contributes to better coordination of care and results."

Improving access to COVID-19 data in a safe, efficient, timely and cost-effective manner is another benefit of NEHII and IHIN working together. "Together we will be able to coordinate for rapid, effective public health interventions for Iowans and Nebraskans," said Jaime Bland, NEHII's President and Chief Executive Officer.

She added: "We are already successfully collaborating on a community information exchange that addresses the social determinants of health. This is the logical next step for our HIEs to become a regional health data utility for our communities, providing vital services just like water, electricity and other essential utilities."

According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, "Health Information Exchanges help improve the quality of the patient experience, support collaboration and coordination and improve efficiencies by making it easier for doctors, hospitals and other care providers to securely review, analyze and share medical information across the healthcare system." This new Nebraska-Iowa affiliation will strengthen the region's core HIE services and bring needed innovation to help our healthcare communities.

The ultimate joining of NEHII and IHIN to form a new regional partnership will be subject to various conditions, including entering into a formal agreement.

About NEHII

NEHII's mission is to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward. NEHII, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers, and the State of Nebraska. NEHII is the designated statewide Health Information Exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states. NEHII's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About IHIN

The Iowa Health Information Network (IHIN) is the official statewide health information exchange (HIE) in the state of Iowa. IHIN aims to improve care, increase security, promote cost savings, streamline treatment and reduce medical errors through the secure exchange of electronic health information. For more information, please visit www.ihin.org

