NEHII Moves One Step Closer to Interoperability Through Faster, Streamlined Communications

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), a leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange technology, announced a partnership with the Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII), a not-for-profit statewide Health Information Exchange (HIE) designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states.

Secure Exchange Solutions will deliver SES Direct to the NEHII network to address the need for faster, streamlined communications.

"Our partnership with Secure Exchange Solutions allows us to deliver on our mission to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward," said Jaime Bland, Chief Executive Officer at NEHII. "This collaboration helps us enhance the NEHII user experience, enabling hundreds of participants within our network to securely transmit and easily access vital clinical information, enhancing the provider workflow to more effectively coordinate care, monitor patient adherence and streamline procedures for sending and receiving information."

SES Direct provides an accelerated path to seamless integration of direct communications with any health care application. Aligned with industry standards, SES Direct enables the flow of clinical information at critical points of care, empowering industry stakeholders to optimize care transitions and expedite plan-provider data exchange, review and decision-making.

NEHII based its decision to partner with Secure Exchange Solutions on the maturity of the product, its advanced technology and the company's experience working with other states to implement similar technology platforms.

About the Nebraska Health Information Initiative

NEHII, Inc is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers and the State of Nebraska. NEHII's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. For more information, please visit www.nehii.org.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com

