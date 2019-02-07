NEI General Contracting Retained for Historic Renovation to Create Mason Square Apartments

NEI General Contracting will start by renovating the existing site drainage systems and new site utility work to support the renovation of the mill and firehouse buildings before demolition of the existing structures, the addition of drainage system and site improvements to provide an accessory parking lot to support future residents. The mill building will be renovated to include 45 apartment units. NEI will keep the majority of the timber beams intact to reflect the mill aesthetic. In addition, the historic renovation of the façade will include large 4' x 8' windows and the repair of existing masonry. The firehouse will also undergo interior and exterior renovations to create 15 apartment units.

"We have a long-standing relationship with NEI General Contracting and this is our eighth project together. They share our commitment to historic preservation and affordable housing to improve and create communities that are secure and appealing, vital and revitalized," said Gordon Pulsifer, president of First Resource Development Corporation. "With every project we are mindful of neighborhood history; we are committed to building on the positives that each unique history conveys to a community. We also look to the future, serving as a catalyst for improvement and change."

The renovation is being designed by The Architectural Team (TAT).

