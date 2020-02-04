NeigerDesign Strengthens Marketing Arm with New Hires

"We're in a world of growing multi-channel marketing needs, and dedication to our clients is paramount," says founder and owner Carol Neiger. "We're excited to add Stephanie and Austin to our collaborative team to develop and implement strategies that fuel impactful results. Their talents will greatly benefit our clients, especially by providing them monthly inbound marketing support for lead generation and nurturing."

Both Weiss and Godwin bring strong track records of success in the marketing space. Landing her first job as a Brand Coordinator after graduating from Indiana University and quickly rising to Regional Marketing Manager in the outdoor specialty retail sector, Weiss has five years of digital and traditional marketing experience. She has successfully juggled the tasks of increasing customer retention, improving new customer acquisition and launching new products through cohesive, multi-channel brand campaigns from concept through completion.

"I love solving the problems that our clients bring to us—and constantly measuring and optimizing. Combining my professional passions with an organization that prioritizes collaboration and lifelong learning makes for a terrific match. I'm looking forward to building upon NeigerDesign's impressive foundational success," says Weiss.

Godwin graduated from Columbia College in Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Business and minor in Entrepreneurship. He navigated the ins and outs of the music industry for over five years and uses his alternative education to engage B2B and B2C customers through social media, blog posts and other creative content.

"Using both sides of my brain at work is great—I can combine my creative, problem-solving mindset with a keen understanding of research and analysis. I apply that knowledge to help our clients generate leads and grow their businesses through integrated marketing campaigns," says Godwin.

Along with marketing strategy, NeigerDesign also delivers branding, advertising, web design, market research and print creative solutions. To learn more, you can visit their website at www.neigerdesign.com

About NeigerDesign:

Since 1989, NeigerDesign is a 100% woman-owned, award-winning, strategic marketing and design agency. The firm specializes in creating and managing complex multi-phased communications, marketing, and branding programs. NeigerDesign's clients range from non-profits to start-ups to large global companies. Through a synthesis of ideas, words and images, NeigerDesign's team of strategists, designers, content creators and web developers create the story that brings a brand to life—building value for organizations from day one. As a HubSpot Agency Partner, NeigerDesign is certified in inbound marketing best practices offering valuable skills to help clients grow their organizations and businesses.

