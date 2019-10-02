Neighbor.com Announces August's Top Referrer in Mortgage Payment Referral Program

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbor.com, the leading peer-to-peer self-storage company, today announced Austin Taylor of Lehi, Utah as the top referrer during the month of August in its monthly mortgage payment referral program. In return, Neighbor will pay one month of Taylor's mortgage. An active Neighbor "host" himself, Taylor earns passive income renting out basement space and an RV pad on his property and has also referred many friends to the platform, even helping one of his neighbors become a host virtually overnight.

Austin Taylor, the top referrer for the month of August in Neighbor's mortgage payment referral program, joins his family to accept a check from Neighbor equal to one month's mortgage payment.

Neighbor's monthly referral program started in June and is designed to provide mortgage relief to one top-referring customer each month. The program will continue in perpetuity, as Neighbor underscores its commitment to debt relief through no-hassle passive income streams. Neighbor's peer-to-peer marketplace provides an online solution to the nation's growing self-storage shortage, connecting those with extra space in their homes with those who need additional storage space at affordable rates. Neighbor has expanded from its Utah base into 48 states, spreading mostly by word-of-mouth.

"We would like to congratulate and thank Austin Taylor for the neighborly work he has done to help others in his community turn their extra space into passive income streams through Neighbor.com," said Joseph Woodbury, co-founder and CEO of Neighbor. "With demand for self-storage space far outpacing supply across the country and mortgage debt on the rise, many people are quickly learning how simple Neighbor makes it to earn money as a host or save money as a renter. Debt relief is fundamental to Neighbor's mission as a company and we are thrilled to pay Austin's mortgage payment this month — and a new customer's mortgage payment every month thereafter."

Mortgage debt is the largest monthly financial burden for most Americans, so Neighbor offers an easy-to-use web marketplace that enables people to supplement their monthly income by renting otherwise unused space in their homes, including garages, closets, unfinished basements, RV pads and more. Neighbor has become an excellent source of extra passive income for hosts, many of whom say they use it to pay down their mortgages and other debts, like student loans and car payments. Meanwhile, renters are saving about 50% on storage space as compared to traditional self-storage options.

"We structured this referral program to reward people for referring friends who will not just sign up for Neighbor, but really engage in the marketplace by actively hosting or renting storage space," said Preston Alder, Neighbor CMO and co-founder. "Our referrer leaderboard system is weighted with this in mind, putting the most emphasis on new Neighbor reservations, so it's possible for anyone to leapfrog up the leaderboard and earn the chance to have their mortgage paid in any given month. We're looking forward to continuing this debt relief program long into the future and seeing how our great Neighbor users spread the word in their communities."

The Neighbor referral program is open to anyone who wants to sign up as a Neighbor "host" or "renter" and invite their friends to do the same. For complete program details please visit the website: https://www.neighbor.com/invite.

About Neighbor Storage, Inc.

Founded in 2017, Neighbor is a peer-to-peer self-storage company based in Silicon Slopes, Utah. The company connects people who have unused space in their homes, garages or apartments to renters who are looking for affordable storage. Neighbor benefits renters by providing safer, more accessible storage for half the price of a traditional self-storage unit, while giving hosts the opportunity to earn thousands of dollars per year from their empty space. Neighbor's team helps keep the connection safe, easy and friendly, so that good neighbors everywhere can help each other out. Learn more about Neighbor at neighbor.com.

