Neighborhood Bancorp And Neighborhood National Bank Announce Annual Shareholder Meetings

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhood Bancorp and Neighborhood National Bank will hold their annual shareholder meetings on July 10, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 780 Bay Blvd. Suite 205, Chula Vista, California. The items of business at both meetings will be the election of directors and ratification of the public accountant for the company and bank. In addition, Neighborhood Bancorp shareholders will vote on an amendment to its bylaws to change the range for the size of the board of directors to between five and nine from its current range of between six and eleven.

Neighborhood National Bank, a Community Development Financial Institution, is a full-service, business-focused community bank providing financial services to businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations, investors and individuals throughout San Diego County, focusing on underserved markets in South and East San Diego County. The Bank has two full-service branches in San Diego and El Cajon. Additional information may be found at the Bank's website.

Information contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's ability to be approved and open in the future. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For Further Information Contact:

Scott R. Andrews

President & CEO, Neighborhood National Bank

[email protected]

619-789-4423

www.mynnb.com

SOURCE Neighborhood National Bank

Related Links

http://www.mynnb.com

