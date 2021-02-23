Neighborhood FORWARD Statement on Washington House Bills 1054 and 1267

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The progress in the Washington House of Representatives surrounding House Bills 1054 and 1267 are encouraging to any and all who have worked toward police reform in the Evergreen State. The former will ban problematic police tactics such as tear gas use and chokeholds while the latter requires specially trained personnel to investigate any police-involved shootings.

The passage of both proposals is imperative to the reparation of community-police relations in Washington. Neighborhood FORWARD, along with the Washington NAACP, urges legislators in the strongest possible terms to support these bills.

"This legislation will help end a long history of police brutality in our communities," said Corey Pegues, retired NYPD executive and Neighborhood FORWARD board member. "Now is the time to act to hold law enforcement in Washington accountable for their actions and to limit aggressive policing tactics."

For too long, our leaders have enacted public policy without due consideration of its effects on marginalized communities. Nameless thousands of victims of police brutality and their families have suffered at the hands of systemic inequity. The time for complacency and silence surrounding these issues is over; our country needs change.

"The NAACP is taking our protests for police reform from the streets to the steps of Capitol Hill," says Attorney Sheley Anderson, Vice President of the Washington, Alaska, Oregon State Area Conference NAACP. "Cops that have a history of misconduct must be decertified. Families need answers to the shooting deaths of their loved-ones and demand an independent investigation. NAACP calls for a ban on the use of chokeholds, police dogs and teargas. We're moving from anger to action. No more talking of change; we're done dying. We need House Bills 1267 and 1054 signed into law with the urgency of now."

Neighborhood FORWARD supports the common-sense efforts underway in Olympia and urges legislators to advance the cause of social justice and equity in every facet of their responsibilities. By carrying the spirit of reform with them in every vote, consideration, and hearing of the session, lawmakers can begin to enact positive change for marginalized communities in Washington.

