Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) and Guaranteed Rate join residents in West Humboldt Park for beautification effort

"The programs and services we offer meet a variety of needs for those living in this community," said NHS President and CEO Anthony E. Simpkins. "We've been working consistently in this area serving the people and we're glad to have the support of Guaranteed Rate in our mission to improve and create neighborhoods of choice for the city's residents," he added.

"Guaranteed Rate is fully committed to improving our great Chicago neighborhoods," said Guaranteed Rate National Diverse Segments Director Camilo Escalante. "As we work to build more diverse communities throughout the country, we are proud to be making a direct and positive impact on the communities we serve, especially in our hometown."

Each June, as part of National NeighborWorks Week (June 5th -12th) and to mark National Homeownership Month, NHS organizes and mobilizes volunteers, business owners, elected officials and civic leaders for events designed to improve neighborhoods and create awareness of the unique amenities located within the communities they serve.

NHS of Chicago is part of the national NeighborWorks network, an affiliation of more than 240 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The NeighborWorks network was founded and is supported by NeighborWorks America, which creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

Funding for NHS' 2021 NeighborWorks Day has been made possible through the generous sponsorship of Guaranteed Rate.

About NHS of Chicago

NHS of Chicago is a nonprofit organization working in partnership with businesses, government, and neighborhood residents to develop and support Chicago's neighborhoods. NHS offers a variety of homebuyer education classes, financial literacy instruction and provides HUD-certified counselors in efforts to stabilize communities and create neighborhoods of choice.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 10,000 employees in over 850 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. In 2017, the company launched Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned numerous honors and awards including: Forbes Advisor's Top 10 Mortgage Lenders for 2021; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; 2018 Top Lender for Online Service by U.S. News & World Report; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders for 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

